In First Show Of Support, Rahul Gandhi Backs CJP Leaders Jailed For Protest

In the first public display of support for the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi slammed the arrest of the group's leaders for protesting at Jantar Mantar on Tuesday morning. The support evoked a prompt thank you message from the CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke.

CJP leaders Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das were on Wednesday morning remanded to five-day judicial custody for trespassing at Jantar Mantar after the Centre denotified it as a protest site.

"Waving the Tricolour at Jantar Mantar in a peaceful protest is not a crime. Jailing youth for it is an act of cowardice," Rahul Gandhi posted on X on Wednesday morning.

He also once again asserted that the protests by different civil society groups, students and INDIA bloc are one protest under different banners.

"Students. Youth. Journalists. The INDIA bloc. Different banners, one cause. All protests are one: citizens demanding their constitutional rights."

Indicating that the Congress will also fight the Centre's move to denotify Jantar Mantar as a protest site, Rahul Gandhi added that people will reclaim it.

"Jantar Mantar belongs to the people of India. We will reclaim it," he stated.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke thanked Rahul Gandhi for the show of support.

Amid questions over protests by different groups against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, Rahul Gandhi has recently been asserting that the protests are one.

This comes amid questions over Rahul Gandhi avoiding sharing the stage with the CJP leadership earlier in July and also during the latest protest.

AISA's Neha Bora with Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi during the Monday march

Photo Credit: NDTV Photo

To dispel the narrative, Rahul Gandhi had AISA leader Neha Bora walking with him and Priyanka Gandhi during the march in Delhi on Monday. She was also invited to Gandhi's tea party on Tuesday along with several other civil society groups. The CJP, however, was not invited to the gathering.

The open support to the jailed CJP leaders further indicates a change in Rahul Gandhi's strategy amid the ongoing protest and criticism that the Congress was keeping its distance from the CJP.

Fourteen people, including CJP leaders, were detained on Tuesday morning as they sneaked into Jantar Mantar by climbing a gate and barricades. They then waved the Tricolour and raised slogans before being arrested by the police. They were booked for trespass and violating the bail bond condition, which they had signed a day before after being detained from their plane as they landed in Delhi to lead the October 10 protest.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke and members Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav were released on bail after furnishing a bond that they will not disturb peace for a year. Police said their flash protest at Jantar Mantar violated their bail condition.

Reacting to the judicial custody order for his comrades, Dipke said: "I am worried about the country. Since when has waving the Tiranga become a violation of peace in this country?"

The CJP leaders have also got support from other political leaders. Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal called the jailing of CJP leaders ridiculous. "Is waving our own flag in our own country a crime? This is absolutely ridiculous," he posted on X.

Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee has also come out in support of the CJP and slammed the jailing of its members. "The so-called biggest nationalists are now arresting Indians for unfurling and waving the Tricolour in their own country, an act which, according to the Union Government, constitutes a breach of peace," he posted on X.

DMK chief MK Stalin and UBT Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray also slammed the action against the CJP leaders.

The Centre had on Monday denotified Jantar Mantar as a protest site amid the widespread ongoing protests against CEC Gyanesh Kumar.