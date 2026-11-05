"I Killed Your Daughter": Karnataka Man Calls Mother-In-Law, Then Surrenders

In a shocking incident reported from the outskirts of a Karnataka village, a man allegedly murdered his wife by slitting her throat and later surrendered before the police.

The victim has been identified as Padma (30), a resident of Gauribidanur town and the accused has been identified as her husband, Chandra (34).

The incident took place in Tatahalli village in of Chikkaballapur district.

According to the police, Padma had come to her parental home in Tatahalli village. Her husband reportedly took her away from the house on the pretext of speaking to her and allegedly murdered her in a grove on the outskirts of the village.

Following the murder, the accused allegedly contacted his mother-in-law, Narasamma, and told her, "I have killed your daughter Padma."

He subsequently went to the Gauribidanur Rural Police Station and surrendered before the police, reportedly confessing to the crime.

Meanwhile, Narasamma lodged a murder complaint at the Sidlaghatta Rural Police Station.

Preliminary police observations at the crime scene revealed a deep sharp-weapon injury on the victim's neck, along with one or two suspected stab wounds.

According to the dead woman's mother, the couple had been experiencing marital disputes for nearly two years. However, the exact motive behind the murder is yet to be established and will be determined through further investigation.