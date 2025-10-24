At least 10 people died after a Bengaluru-bound private bus caught fire and turned into ashes after hitting a bike in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool in the early hours of Friday. There were 44 people on board, along with the two drivers.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu extended condolences to the families of the victims and assured government support.
A Volvo bus traveling from Hyderabad to Bengaluru was engulfed in flames after it collided with a two-wheeler on the highway. The impact sparked a major fire, destroying the bus. The two-wheeler rider also died in the accident.
Here are the LIVE updates:
Private Bus With 40 Onboard Catches Fire After Hitting Bike In Andhra https://t.co/VLHMh6ZSQr@KP_Aashish reports pic.twitter.com/GGm0QJHEGc— NDTV (@ndtv) October 24, 2025
Update: At least 10 people have been killed as private bus catches fire after hitting bus in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool
A Volvo bus traveling from Hyderabad to Bengaluru was engulfed in flames after it collided with a two-wheeler on the highway.
The impact sparked a major fire, completely destroying the bus. The two-wheeler rider also died in the accident.