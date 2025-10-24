Advertisement
40 seconds ago
New Delhi:

At least 10 people died after a Bengaluru-bound private bus caught fire and turned into ashes after hitting a bike in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool in the early hours of Friday. There were 44 people on board, along with the two drivers.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu extended condolences to the families of the victims and assured government support.

A Volvo bus traveling from Hyderabad to Bengaluru was engulfed in flames after it collided with a two-wheeler on the highway. The impact sparked a major fire, destroying the bus. The two-wheeler rider also died in the accident.

Here are the LIVE updates:

Oct 24, 2025 07:37 (IST)
Oct 24, 2025 07:27 (IST)
Update: At least 10 people have been killed as private bus catches fire after hitting bus in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool

Oct 24, 2025 07:26 (IST)
A Volvo bus traveling from Hyderabad to Bengaluru was engulfed in flames after it collided with a two-wheeler on the highway.

The impact sparked a major fire, completely destroying the bus. The two-wheeler rider also died in the accident.

