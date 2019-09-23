'Super Power Looks At Rising Power': Minister's Take On PM-Trump Photo

President Donald Trump addressed over 50,000 Indian-Americans in Houston on Sunday.

Minister Anurag Thakur has called United States President Donald Trump's expressions "priceless" in a photograph in which he is seen smiling as Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivers his speech at the grand "Howdy, Modi!" event in Houston. "That's how one super power looks at a rising 1.3 billion strong power," Mr Thakur said.

The camaraderie between India and the US was on display as Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed President Donald Trump at the mega show in Houston on Sunday, showering lavish praise at the leader.

"From CEOs to Commander in Chief, from boardrooms to the oval office, from studios to the global stage, from politics to the economy and to security, he has left a deep and lasting impact everywhere. Today, he is here with us. It is my honour and privilege to welcome him here in this magnificent stadium and magnificent gathering," PM Modi had said.

President Trump later addressed over 50,000 Indian-Americans present at the event and assured them that his administration "fights for you every day".

"Indian-Americans, you enrich our culture, you uplift our values, we are proud to have you as Americans," Mr Trump said.

"You have never had a better friend in the White House than President Donald Trump," he added.

Mr Trump reiterated his country's commitment to "free the world of radical Islamic terrorism".

In his speech, PM Modi talked about India's decision to scrap special status to Jammu and Kashmir, saying that now people of the state have the same rights as other Indians. He also slammed Pakistan, which has opposed India's Kashmir move.

"What India is doing has troubled some people who can't even manage their own country. They have made hatred towards India the centre of their agenda. They support terror, they harbor terrorists. Not just you, the whole world knows who these people are. Whether it is the 9/11 attack in America or the 26/11 attack in Mumbai, where are its conspirators found?" he said.

PM Modi is on a week-long tour to the United States. He will hold a bilateral meeting with Mr Trump on Tuesday.

