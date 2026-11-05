"Avoid Secret Foreign Vacations": Kiren Rijiju's 7 Tips For Rahul Gandhi

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has written a seven-point rejoinder to Rahul Gandhi over the Congress MP's repeated demands for an open debate with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, advising him to "avoid secret foreign vacations frequently" and stop meeting "anti-India people" if his party hopes to improve its electoral tally.

In posts on X, Rijiju laid out a mocking checklist of conditions that he claimed would help the Opposition party "win more MPs" in parliament.

"Spend more time in India and avoid secret foreign vacations frequently," Rijiju wrote on X before asking the Leader of the Opposition to "respect seniors and gain valuable wisdom from the elders, which is Indian tradition" and to stop promoting the agenda of "anti-India people."

The BJP leader also called upon Gandhi to overhaul his approach to domestic politics and parliamentary conduct; he urged the Congress leader to "end deep hatred against BJP, RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) and Modi Ji", and to "treat BJP as political opponent, not enemy".

Among the other conditions, the Union minister told Gandhi to "take parliament more seriously and let MPs take part in debates and discussion."

Earlier in the day, Rijiju shared an old video clip from inside parliament capturing a moment when Opposition MPs walked out during his address.

"Parliament is the house for debates and discussion. But people who don't believe in democracy, debates and discussion are talking about debate," Rijiju wrote alongside the footage.

In the video, Rijiju is heard questioning the Opposition benches in Hindi over repeated house disruptions, asking why they had wasted the time of the house for so many days if they lacked the courage to listen to the truth.

Rijiju's offensive comes amid an escalating war of words triggered by Gandhi on Wednesday when he once again dared PM Modi to an open debate and claimed he could prove within five minutes that the prime minister was a "traitor", a charge that also drew a sharp rebuttal from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

On Tuesday too, Gandhi had challenged PM Modi to debate his allegation that the Opposition is "anti-national", questioning why no defamation case had been filed against him after he accused the prime minister of occupying office with foreign assistance.