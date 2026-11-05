High Court Flags 'Cyber Terrorism' In Lovely University Arson Case

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has set the stage for a possible National Investigation Agency (NIA) takeover of the investigation into the September violence and arson at Lovely Professional University (LPU), directing the Punjab government to submit a report to the Centre within 72 hours on the alleged applicability of cyber terrorism provisions.

The High Court has asked the Central government to examine whether the case warrants an NIA investigation, after the Punjab Police reportedly found material during its probe indicating, prima facie, the applicability of Section 66F of the Information Technology Act, 2000, which deals with cyber terrorism.

Taking note of the seriousness of the offence, the High Court directed the Punjab government to forward a report to the Centre under Section 6 of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) Act. The provision requires a state government to promptly inform the Centre when it receives information about the commission of a scheduled offence.

The state has been directed to submit the report within 72 hours, while the Centre has been asked to take an appropriate decision within seven days of receiving it.

The High Court further observed that if the Centre decides to hand over the investigation to the NIA, the Punjab Police would have to stop its probe and transfer all relevant documents to the central agency.

Emphasising the sensitivity of the matter, the High Court said the investigating agency must deal with the case with utmost promptness and seriousness. The authorities have also been directed to place the latest developments before the court at the next hearing on November 17.

Violence Erupted After Rumours Of Sexual Assault

The case relates to widespread violence at the LPU campus in September, following rumours about the alleged sexual assault of a female student. The rumours triggered unrest among students, leading to incidents of arson, vandalism and looting on the university campus.

Although the police registered a criminal case to investigate the alleged sexual assault, investigators could not conclusively establish that such an incident had taken place.

The situation subsequently escalated, with extensive damage to property and several shops reportedly being looted. Following the violence, the university suspended classes and other academic activities from September 28 for 10 days.

PIL Sought CBI Investigation

The matter reached the High Court through a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Ravi Raj, an LPU student, seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the violence.

The petitioner alleged that arson and looting continued for hours even after the police had received information about the gathering of students on the campus.

While the PIL sought a CBI investigation, the latest directions have brought the possibility of an NIA probe into focus, particularly in view of the cyber terrorism angle flagged during the Punjab Police investigation.

The next hearing on November 17 is expected to bring clarity on whether the Centre considers the case serious enough to warrant an investigation by the NIA.