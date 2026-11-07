Haryana Police Step Up Security Ahead Of Diwali To Curb Theft, Snatching Cases

Ahead of Diwali festival, Haryana's Bhiwani Police came up with a special security plan to ensure that pickpockets, chain snatchers and thieves do not spoil the festive mood. Keeping a close watch on the heavy rush, police personnel were deployed across major markets, with some even stationed on elevated watchtowers carrying binoculars to monitor suspicious movements.

The special security drive was aimed at preventing thefts and snatching incidents as people stepped out in large numbers to purchase jewellery, utensils and other items on the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras.

In an unusual surveillance arrangement, police personnel were positioned on specially erected elevated platforms, locally known as machans. Armed with binoculars, they kept a close eye on crowded market lanes and monitored the movements of suspicious individuals. At the same time, police teams conducted foot patrols to ensure a visible security presence and respond quickly to any suspicious activity.

Four major market locations — Dadri Gate, Jain Chowk, Clock Tower and Bichla Bazaar — were identified as key security points. Police personnel were deployed at these locations to keep shoppers safe and prevent criminals from taking advantage of the festive rush.

Inspector Jarnail Singh, SHO, said that a large number of people visit markets during Dhanteras, making additional security arrangements essential. He said the police had prioritised public safety and maintained surveillance both from elevated platforms and on the ground.