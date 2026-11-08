Missing Woman's Decomposed Body Found In Gunny Bag Near Guwahati Temple

The body of a woman who had gone missing nearly 12 days ago was found in a gunny bag near Ganesh Temple in Guwahati's Khanapara, Assam. The body was recovered at around 11.15 am on Saturday after some local residents noticed what appeared to be human legs protruding from a spot near the temple.

On checking the area, they came across the remains inside a gunny bag and immediately alerted the police.

A team from Dispur Police Station rushed to the location and initiated an investigation. A forensic team was also called to examine the site and collect evidence.

The 38-year-old woman was later identified as a resident of Koinadhora. According to local residents, she was a mother of two children and was involved in ticket collection work in the Khanapara area.

A forensic official who examined the remains said the body was in an advanced stage of decomposition. The clothing and bangles found on it suggested that the dead person was a woman. Based on its condition, the body appeared to be around a week old, although the exact time of death would require further examination, the official said.

The remains were subsequently shifted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for a post-mortem examination to establish the cause and approximate time of death.

The woman had reportedly been untraceable for nearly 12 days. Following her disappearance, her family approached Basistha Police Station and lodged a missing-person complaint. They had also reportedly contacted police in Meghalaya while trying to trace her whereabouts.

A local woman who visited the recovery site said she suspected the body could be that of the woman, whom she knew from the Koinadhora locality. She said she had rushed to the spot after hearing about the discovery but could not properly identify the woman as the body was covered with a cloth.

As of now, the circumstances leading to the woman's death remain unclear.

Investigators are examining how she went missing and how her body ended up near the Khanapara temple. The possibility of any assault is also being looked into, though police have not yet officially established the cause of death or confirmed whether she was murdered.

With the post-mortem and forensic findings awaited, investigators are expected to piece together the sequence of events surrounding the woman's disappearance and death.