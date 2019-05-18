Gunfight Between Security Forces And Terrorists Underway In Pulwama

Earlier on Thursday, an army soldier and three terrorists were killed in an encounter in the Dalipora area of Pulwama.

All India | | Updated: May 18, 2019 06:01 IST
The battle erupted in Panzgam village of Awantipora in South Kashmir's Pulwama. (Representational)


Pulwama: 

An exchange of fire broke out in the wee hours of Saturday between terrorists and a joint team of security forces in Panzgam village of Awantipora in South Kashmir's Pulwama district.

More details are awaited.

