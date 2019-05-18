Gunfight Between Security Forces And Terrorists Underway In Pulwama

The battle erupted in Panzgam village of Awantipora in South Kashmir's Pulwama. (Representational)

An exchange of fire broke out in the wee hours of Saturday between terrorists and a joint team of security forces in Panzgam village of Awantipora in South Kashmir's Pulwama district.

More details are awaited.

Earlier on Thursday, an army soldier and three terrorists were killed in an encounter in the Dalipora area of Pulwama.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.