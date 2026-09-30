Gujarat High Court Denies Asaram Permission To Visit Wife In Hospital, Allows Video Call

The Gujarat High Court has rejected an interim bail plea filed by self-styled godman Asaram, who sought temporary release to visit his 83-year-old wife, Laxmidevi. She is currently admitted to Shalby Hospital in Naroda, Ahmedabad.

Asaram, 86, had approached the court after his lawyer informed the bench that Laxmidevi was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) due to cardiac complications. The petition requested permission for Asaram to meet his wife under police guard at his own expense.

Asaram's counsel argued that the sole purpose of the petition was to allow him to meet his wife, emphasising that he had strictly adhered to all court conditions during his previous interim bail periods.

Police Report Her Health

During the proceedings, the Gujarat High Court had directed the police to submit a medical update regarding Laxmidevi's condition. In response, the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Women's Cell, Crime Branch, presented a comprehensive status report along with medical records.

After examining the report and medical documents, the High Court observed that Laxmidevi's health is currently stable and satisfactory. The court was informed that doctors, relatives, and attendants are constantly present with her, and she is expected to be discharged within two to three days.

Video Conferencing Allowed

Taking her stable health condition and other aspects of the case into account, the High Court refused to grant interim bail. However, the court granted permission for Asaram to communicate with his wife via video conferencing. The bench noted that Asaram, who is serving jail time in a rape case, may submit a request to the jail superintendent, who can make the necessary arrangements for the video call.