Congress Claims Takeover Plot In Maharashtra Milk Union Row, Minister Denies

The Maharashtra government's decision to appoint five directors to the Kolhapur District Cooperative Milk Producers' Union, popularly known as Gokul, has triggered a political controversy. Congress leader and former Maharashtra minister Satej Patil has alleged that the move is aimed at taking control of the milk union and eventually handing it over to Amul.

The state cabinet approved the proposal to appoint the directors, four of whom will have voting rights, on Wednesday. The decision comes shortly after the Gokul election, in which the Mahayuti-backed panel failed to secure a majority, and Patil has alleged that the government's move is an attempt to overturn the mandate of the elected directors.

The Gokul election saw the Congress-backed panel led by Patil win 13 of the 25 director seats, while the Mahayuti-backed panel emerged victorious in 12.

"There is a conspiracy to sell Gokul to Amul. Despite our panel winning the highest number of director seats, the government is trying to steal our votes," Patil said.

The former minister alleged that an organisation in Gujarat called Sardar Milk Federation plans to expand into 20 states and take control of milk unions across the country. He claimed that there was an attempt to ensure that only two major dairy brands, Amul and Mother Dairy, remain in the Indian market.

Patil announced a protest march in Kolhapur on November 9 and said that the Congress would challenge the decision in court.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also criticised the BJP over the decision.

In a post on X, he alleged that the party changed the rules after losing the Gokul election to secure a majority.

"In Gokul, milk producers defeated the BJP. So the BJP changed the rules after the election - brought in four directors and increased the strength from 12 to 16 to steal the majority. This is theft of milk producers' votes and an attempt to manipulate the mandate," Gandhi said.

He accused the BJP of going to any extent to retain power and warned that farmers would not forget what had happened.

Expert Appointments

Defending the decision, Maharashtra minister Hasan Mushrif said the new provision does not mean political leaders or their relatives will be appointed as directors.

"My son or anyone else will not become an expert director. Only experts who have no direct or indirect links with any political party should be appointed," Mushrif said.

He also pointed out that Gokul's bylaws require a quorum of 14 directors for a meeting and said an earlier meeting could not proceed because 12 directors remained absent. He claimed the same situation would have arisen at the next meeting scheduled for November 10.