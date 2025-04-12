Video: Haryana Student Caught Smuggling Girlfriend Into Hostel In Suitcase

A student of a private university in Haryana has become the centre of an unusual controversy after being caught attempting to smuggle a girl, believed to be his girlfriend, into the university's boys' hostel by concealing her inside a large suitcase. The incident, captured on video, has gone viral on social media.

The video shows university security guards halting the male student as he tries to wheel a large suitcase into the hostel premises. On camera, guards can be seen unzipping the luggage and discovering a young woman curled up tightly inside. A fellow student appears to have recorded the moment.

NDTV has not independently verified the video.

Details surrounding how the university administration or hostel security staff became aware of the concealed individual are not confirmed. It is also not clear whether the girl is enrolled at the university or I a visitor from outside.

The video has sparked a surge of reactions on social media platforms, with users reacting to the incident with a mix of humour and concern.

"The suitcase brand should use this for advertising," wrote one person on X.

"They must have thought and planned so much around it and felt so smart doing so," said another.

