Former High Court Judge Justice AP Shah's Attack On Judiciary: Full Text

Delivering the BG Verghese Memorial Lecture, former chief justice of the Delhi High Court Justice AP Shah hit out at the top judiciary, asking if being the "master of the roster" means that the Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra remained unaccountable and above questions. On the concerns of the four top judges who spoke out in the media, he said it was curious that four out of top five judges were kept out of constitutional matters.Here is the full text of his speech: