Farmers Mark 1 Year Of Protest At Delhi Borders Week After PM Climbdown

Thousands of farmers will arrive at the Delhi borders on Friday as the protest against the Centre's three farm laws completes a year.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of various farm unions spearheading the ongoing stir, on Thursday said that thousands of farmers are arriving in Delhi to mark one year of the protests.

"Farmers and workers are responding in huge numbers. Thousands of farmers have started arriving at the various morchas in Delhi," an SKM statement said.

Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the three controversial farm laws would be rolled back. The farmer unions welcomed the move but have said that they would not end their protest till the laws are formally repealed and other demands are met.

With the massive demonstration showing no signs of retreat, even after the Centre announced that the three laws would be repealed, farmers will hold several events and protests across the country on Friday.

To mark one year of the protest, a mahapanchayat will be organised on Friday at the Delhi border.

Farmers will block highways in Karnataka. In Bihar, Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh, trade unions have announced that they would join the farmers at the protests being held at district headquarters.

Tractor rallies will be taken out in Kolkata and other parts of West Bengal.

The protest began with the "Dilli Chalo" programme on November 26 last year. Since then, thousands of farmers have gathered at the borders of the capital New Delhi, in one of the biggest challenges for PM Modi since he came to power in 2014. The rollback of the laws comes just ahead of critical elections in states like Uttar Pradesh and Punjab.