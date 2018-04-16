Electrical Snag Hits Kolkata Metro, Terrified Passengers Break Open Windows It took almost 20 minutes to evacuate all the passengers after electrical snag hit Kolkata metro.

4 Shares EMAIL PRINT Kolkata metro snag happened at 9:30 pm on Sunday night. Kolkata: Electrical snag hits Kolkata Metro on Sunday night creating panic among passengers after a rake got stranded inside a dark tunnel. The Kavi Subhas station bound train from Dum Dum developed the snag while approaching Netaji station and came to a halt. The incident happened around 9.30 PM when the south-bound non-AC metro rake developed a major electrical snag, Kolkata Metro CPRO Indrani Banerjee told PTI. Two coaches of the rake got inside the Netaji Bhavan metro station while others were stranded behind the tunnel, Mr Banerjee said.



Commuters spotted repeated sparks and raised an alarm. "There were sparks earlier also during the journey. We raised an alarm, but nobody listened to us. After the train gates did not open for five minutes, we finally broke open the glass windows and came out," a passenger was quoted as saying by IANS.



In a desperate bit to ensure their safety, many passengers got out of the train by breaking the window glasses.



"As the lights suddenly went out there was a big commotion inside the train. Many children traveling in the train for terrified and started crying. There was an announcement in the public address system asking the passengers to get out of the train quickly," a passenger told IANS.



It took almost 20 minutes to evacuate all the passengers from the rake and metro officials claimed that no one fell sick.



This led to disruption of metro services for about half-an-hour after which south-bound metro services were started using the UP line, the CPRO said.



