Election Commission Clarifies Form-6 Use For Existing Voters

The Election Commission has issued a clarification regarding Form-6, addressing concerns raised by existing voters whose names do not appear in the draft electoral roll under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process or thereafter.

The Commission said it received information that many existing voters were hesitant to submit Form-6 because the form contains a declaration stating that the applicant is seeking inclusion in the electoral roll for the first time.

As a result, voters feared they could face action for making a false declaration under Section 31 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950.

The Commission has now clarified that if an existing voter's name is missing from the draft electoral roll, they may submit Form-6 to seek fresh inclusion in the electoral roll.

It further clarified that such a submission will not be treated as a false declaration, even if the applicant had been enrolled as a voter earlier.

The clarification is in line with a Delhi High Court ruling, which held that fears of legal consequences in such cases are unfounded.

Additionally, the Commission has directed that no action under Section 31 should be initiated against any voter who is not enrolled in any other constituency and submits Form-6 for inclusion in the electoral roll.

