Earthquake In Uttar Pradesh with Magnitude 5.0 Strikes Near Fatehpur

Fatehpur:
An earthquake of magnitude 5.0 was reported near Fatehpur in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday morning, according to India's National Center for Seismology.
The epicentre of the earthquake was 59 km north-northeast (NNE) of Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, India, the agency said. The earthquake struck at 9:55:05 AM IST at a depth of 5 km from the surface.
Tremors were felt in the following areas:
Are you living in the region, did you feel the earthquake? Use the comments box to share details or tweet your photos and videos to @ndtv.