Earthquake In Punjab With Magnitude 4.5 Strikes Near Bathinda

Bathinda:
An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 was reported near Bathinda in Punjab on Wednesday morning, according to India's National Center for Seismology.
The epicentre of the earthquake was 117 km west-northwest (WNW) of Bathinda, Punjab, India, the agency said. The earthquake struck at 7:42 AM IST at a depth of 334 km from the surface.
Tremors were felt in the following areas:
