Earthquake In Punjab With Magnitude 4.5 Strikes Near Bathinda

An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 was reported near Bathinda in Punjab on Wednesday morning, according to India's National Center for Seismology.

Bathinda:

An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 was reported near Bathinda in Punjab on Wednesday morning, according to India's National Center for Seismology.

The epicentre of the earthquake was 117 km west-northwest (WNW) of Bathinda, Punjab, India, the agency said. The earthquake struck at 7:42 AM IST at a depth of 334 km from the surface.

Tremors were felt in the following areas:

Are you living in the region, did you feel the earthquake? Use the comments box to share details or tweet your photos and videos to @ndtv.

Comments
