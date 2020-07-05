Earthquake In Jammu And Kashmir With Magnitude 5.3 Strikes Near Gulmarg

An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 strikes near Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday evening.

An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 was reported near Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday evening, according to India's National Center for Seismology.

The epicentre of the earthquake was 74 km north-northwest (NNW) of Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir, India, the agency said. The earthquake struck at 5:15:40 PM IST at a depth of 5 km from the surface.

