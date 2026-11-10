Watch: Donkey Named 'Chunky Pandey' Steals The Show At Chitrakoot Fair, Sold For Rs 72,000

A black donkey named after Hindi film actor Chunky Pandey became the star attraction at the historic donkey fair in Chitrakoot this Diwali, selling for Rs 72,000 after a lively round of bidding. The fair, held every year on the banks of the Mandakini River, once again drew traders from across the country. Along with donkeys, horses and mules were also bought and sold, with trade worth crores of rupees expected during the event.

According to local belief, the fair dates back to the reign of Mughal ruler Aurangzeb. It is said that during an attack on temples in Chitrakoot, the horses, donkeys and mules in the army fell ill. Many animals died, prompting the establishment of a market to buy and sell replacements. Over time, the market evolved into a tradition that continues to this day.

Traders come to Chitrakoot not only from nearby areas within a radius of about 250 km but also from several other states. For many of them, buying a donkey during Diwali is not just a business transaction. Donkeys are considered a symbol of prosperity, and purchasing them during the festival is regarded as auspicious.

Visitors, devotees and tourists also gathered in large numbers to see animals of different breeds and qualities. The administration made arrangements for security, drinking water and accommodation for traders.

Despite its long history, organisers expressed concern that the fair is gradually losing popularity. They said the younger generation is showing less interest in carrying forward the tradition, raising concerns about its future.

Even in an age of rapid modernisation, the Chitrakoot fair continues to preserve its unique cultural identity and heritage of traditional animal trading.