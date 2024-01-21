Donations Doubling Every 2 Hours: Ayodhya Trust On Bill Payment System

The Ram temple in Ayodhya will be consecrated on Monday

Donations for the Ram temple have been doubling every hour, sources in the temple's trust said today.

The donations went live on the Bharat Bill Payment System (BBPS). Anyone can pay using UPI apps such as Google Pay and BharatPe.

To donate, one can go to the official website of the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, and click on the donation section.

Invitees to the "Pran Pratishtha" ceremony at the Ram temple started arriving today in Ayodhya. The town is now resplendent with new infrastructure amid religious fervour on the eve of a seminal event in India's political and religious history.

Ayodhya has been bedecked with multi-coloured flowers; recordings of 'Ram dhun' played from loudspeakers and people dressed as Lord Ram, Sita, Lakshman and Hanuman paraded down the streets.

Ceremonial gates depicting 'Jai Shri Ram' in floral patterns and illumination visible at night add to the aura of the ancient city, which has undergone a massive infrastructural growth in the past couple of years after the 2019 Supreme Court verdict on the Ram temple issue.

"The entire country is chanting the name of Lord Ram," said Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya.

With inputs from PTI