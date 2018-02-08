"Depressed" Heart Patient Jumps From Fourth Floor Of Nashik Hospital, Dies

He was apparently depressed over his ailment, which led him to take the extreme step, police said.

All India | | Updated: February 08, 2018 12:43 IST
Patient allegedly jumped off fourth floor window of the hospital he was admitted to (representational)

Nashik:  A 55-year-old heart patient, undergoing treatment at a government hospital, has allegedly committed suicide, a police official said today.

Kisan Nana Patole, a resident of Devlaligaon near Nashik in North Maharashtra, jumped from one of the hospital windows on Wednesday, he said.

Mr Patole was admitted to the hospital's ICU, located on the fourth floor, last Sunday.

He was apparently depressed over his ailment, which led him to take the extreme step, the official said.

