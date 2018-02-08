"Depressed" Heart Patient Jumps From Fourth Floor Of Nashik Hospital, Dies He was apparently depressed over his ailment, which led him to take the extreme step, police said.

A 55-year-old heart patient, undergoing treatment at a government hospital, has allegedly committed suicide, a police official said today.



Kisan Nana Patole, a resident of Devlaligaon near Nashik in North Maharashtra, jumped from one of the hospital windows on Wednesday, he said.



Mr Patole was admitted to the hospital's ICU, located on the fourth floor, last Sunday.



He was apparently depressed over his ailment, which led him to take the extreme step, the official said.



