Top Delhi School Gets Bomb Threat On Email, Nothing Found So Far

The Delhi Public School, Mathura Road today received a bomb threat via an email. The school was cleared after the threat, and Delhi Police are conducting a search of the premieses. Cops have not found anything.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier this month, 'The Indian School' in Delhi's Sadiq Nagar had received a threat via an email claiming that there are bombs on the premise. The school was evacuated as the bomb squad and other agencies inspected the premises for any explosive substance. The mail was later declared a hoax.