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Delhi Police Files FIR Over Child Abuse Content On Meta Platforms

The FIR was registered on October 8 under Sections 67 and 67B of the Information Technology Act, 2000, based on a complaint alleging the circulation of suspected Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) through Meta platforms.

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Delhi Police Files FIR Over Child Abuse Content On Meta Platforms
The Special Cell is investigating the matter, police said.
New Delhi:

The Delhi Police Special Cell has registered an FIR over the alleged circulation of child sexual abuse material on social media platforms operated by Meta, following directions from the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), officials said.

The FIR was registered on October 8 under Sections 67 and 67B of the Information Technology Act, 2000, based on a complaint alleging the circulation of suspected Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) through Meta platforms.

Around 10 links were flagged in the complaint, following which the police initiated an investigation to verify the allegations and ascertain the nature of the content being circulated.

"Acting on our directions, Delhi Police has registered an FIR regarding the availability of Child Sexual Exploitative and Abuse Material (CSEAM) on platforms operated by @MetaIndia," NHRC member Priyank Kanoongo said in a post on X.

The Special Cell is investigating the matter, police said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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