Delhi Cop, Accused Of Sexually Harassing Woman, Gets Promotion

Delhi Police Assistant Commissioner Vivek Bhagat has been promoted to the rank of Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police on a temporary basis, two days after a woman accused him of sexually assaulting her during a protest at Jantar Mantar in the national capital. Bhagat is among 12 DANIPS officers named in an order issued on Monday.

The complaints of three women journalists who said they were sexually harassed by police personnel during the October 3 demonstration have been transferred to the Crime Branch.

The order lists Dr Vikas Sheokand, A Venkatesh, Gursewak Singh, Renu Lata, Vidushi Kaushik, Manu Himanshu, Sakaria Mihir Pravinbhai, Garima Tiwari, Vivek Bhagat, Ashish Kumar, Manish Ladla and Rohit Gupta.

READ | 3 Women Journalists Allege Cops Sexually Harassed Them During Delhi Protest

According to the order, the 12 officers have been given the current duty charge of routine Additional DCP duties on a temporary basis. They are not authorised to exercise the statutory powers of an Additional DCP. The arrangement will end once the Ministry of Home Affairs fills the posts on a regular basis.

The officers will also not receive the additional pay or allowances attached to the Additional DCP post. The temporary arrangement does not confer seniority in that rank or alter their inter-se seniority or date of regular promotion. It can also be discontinued without assigning a reason, according to the order.

What Happened At Jantar Mantar

The allegations arose during a protest at Jantar Mantar on October 3 against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Demonstrators were demanding his resignation amid allegations concerning the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

Three women journalists complained that they had been sexually harassed by police officers while covering the demonstration. One of the journalists told news agency PTI that she approached ACP Vivek Bhagat after noticing that protesters were being detained without women police personnel apparently present at the spot. She alleged that after she questioned him about the absence of female officers, Bhagat sexually assaulted her and pushed her backwards.

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The journalist also alleged that she and other women subsequently went to a police station seeking registration of an FIR, but that no action was initially taken.

The New Delhi district police said on Sunday that it had received complaints from the three journalists and transferred them to the Crime Branch.

Delhi Police Response

The police have rejected the claims levelled by the women journalists. In an official clarification, Delhi Police said such allegations were "baseless and misleading". It said female protesters were handled by female police personnel and treated with "dignity and due regard".

"Some social media handles are claiming that female protesters were subjected to physical assault. These allegations are baseless and misleading. Female protesters are handled by female staff and are treated with dignity and due regard. Detentions and releases are carried out in accordance with the applicable law and prescribed procedures. Male protesters who were detained were released within the stipulated time period, following due process of law. Any claim suggesting otherwise is factually incorrect and does not reflect the actual sequence of events," the Delhi Police said in a statement.