Delhi BJP President 'Misused Mayor's Post', His Son Made Illegal Earnings: AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party won the Delhi Municipal Corporation elections. (File)

AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj on Sunday alleged that Delhi BJP president and former north Delhi mayor Adesh Gupta's son and BJP leader Shyam Jaju's son made illegal earnings through a company named Majboot Solutions Private Limited.

AAP Leader Saurabh Bhardwaj said that in 2022, a lawyer named Hemant Chaudhary had complained about Adesh Gupta to the Lokpal. When Adesh Gupta was the mayor of MCD from April 2018 to 2019, he formed a company named "Majboot" Solutions. Adesh Gupta and Shyam Jaju's sons were equal partners and directors in this company.

He alleged that while misusing the post of Mayor, Adesh Gupta bought and sold a lot of property and earned more property than his source of income.

Lokayukta Harish Chandra Mishra ordered an inquiry, and issued notices to Adesh Gupta several times to explain his sources of income but did not respond. He was given notices on November 3, 2022 and on January 19, 2023. However, he did not answer what the source of income of the order is, alleged Saurabh Bhardwaj.

Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Adesh Gupta resigned on 11th December 2022 after the defeat of the BJP in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections.

The Aam Aadmi Party won the Delhi Municipal Corporation elections and the BJP had to face defeat under the leadership of Adesh Gupta.

The AAP won the MCD polls with 134 of the total 250 wards in the national capital's civic body polls, uprooting the 15-year rule by the BJP.

AAP won 134 wards, while BJP came second with 104 wards. Congress only managed to get 9 wards while three wards were bagged by Independents.

The polls for 250 wards in the national capital were held on December 4, 2022.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)