Dalai Lama Admitted To Delhi AIIMS: Report

The sources said the Dalai Lama was brought to the medical facility in the evening.

Tibetan spiritual head the Dalai Lama was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, on Sunday evening, sources said.

He is admitted in a private ward of the Cardio-Neuro Centre under Dr Rajiv Narang, Professor of Cardiology, they said.

