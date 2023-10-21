Cyclone Tej To Transform Into Severe Cyclonic Storm By Tomorrow

Cyclone 'Tej' is expected to transform into a severe cyclonic storm. (Representational)

Cyclone 'Tej' has intensified into a cyclonic storm and is expected to transform into a severe cyclonic storm by October 22, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The storm over the Arabian Sea is likely to cross between Al Ghaidah (Yemen) and Salalah (Oman) around the early morning of October 25.

"SCS TEJ over SW Arabian Sea about 550 km E-SE of Socotra (Yemen).To intensify into VSCS during the next 24 hours. To cross Yemen Oman coasts between Al Ghaidah (Yemen) & Salalah (Oman) around the early morning of 25 October," posted IMD on X.

The Met Department on Friday that the depression over the Southwest Arabian Sea has intensified into a deep depression (DD), further noting that it can intensify into a cyclonic storm (CS) over the Southwest Arabian Sea during the next 12 hours.

It further said that the cyclonic storm can further intensify into a Severe Cyclonic Storm (SCS) during October 22 evening.

Taking to 'X', IMD said, "The Depression over SW Arabian Sea intensified into DD about 880 km E-SE of Socotra (Yemen). To intensify into a CS over SW Arabian Sea during the next 12 hours and further intensify into a SCS in the evening of 22nd Oct. To cross Oman-Yemen coasts bet Salalah (Oman) & Al Ghaidah (Yemen)."

Earlier, the weather department said that a low-pressure area over the southeast and the adjoining southwest Arabian Sea has developed into a depression. This is expected to intensify into a cyclonic storm by the morning of October 21.

It is also likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by October 22 and would continue moving north-north-westwards towards South Oman and adjoining Yemen coasts, it said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)