CWC Meeting Live Updates: Organisational Polls, Assembly Elections To Top Agenda At Key Congress Meet Today

CWC meeting: This is the first physical meeting of the CWC since the outbreak of the Covid pandemic .

Congress Working Committee, the highest decision-making body of the Congress, is meeting today to decide on a full-term chief for the party. Sonia Gandhi, who was named interim chief following the resignation of son Rahul Gandhi after the party's poor show in 2019 national elections, is expected to continue till the entire process of fresh memberships and a full-fledged election takes place from the district to the national level, sources told NDTV.

During the meeting - the first physical meeting of the CWC since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic - forthcoming assembly polls and the current political situation, including the farmers' killing in UP will be discussed, party leaders said.

The CWC is unlikely to discuss any disciplinary issues against senior members like Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma - part of the group of dissenters termed 'G-23' - for asking for internal elections in the party.

Oct 16, 2021

The CWC is unlikely to discuss any disciplinary issues but will definitely discuss the upcoming state elections and the need for unity amongst all factions in the party to take on the BJP in various states.





Oct 16, 2021

Interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi and her daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are at the Congress headquarters for the meeting that will help pick a new chief for the grand old party.