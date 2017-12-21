Court Verdict Against A Raja, Kanimozhi In 2G Scam Cases Today: 10 Points

2G scam: A Raja was arrested in 2011 and spent nearly a year in prison before getting bail

New Delhi: After a six-year trial, a court in Delhi will give its verdict today on whether former Telecom Minister A Raja masterminded India's biggest ever telecom scam. Mr Raja is accused of allocating airwaves and licenses for cellphone networks in exchange for kickbacks and causing the state a loss of Rs 1.76 lakh crore. The Time Magazine has called it the biggest example of abuse of executive power after US President Richard Nixon's Watergate scandal. Mr Raja has denied that he accepted bribes. The Supreme Court earlier agreed that the process Mr Raja followed was polluted and cancelled all the licenses he had issued.