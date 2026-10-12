"Law And Order Not My Domain": Chief Justice On Protests Against Poll Body

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant on Monday said the situation arising out of recent protests in Delhi was "not his domain".

"Ye law and order ka mudda hai. Ye mera vishay nahin hai (This is a law-and-order issue. It is not my domain)," he said in Hindi when asked by reporters about recent protests in Delhi and the restrictions imposed across the national capital.

He was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event to commemorate the 33rd anniversary of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) in Delhi.

The national capital in the last few days has seen a series of protests to demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged illegalities in the Special Intensive Revision of voter rolls, among other issues.

Over the weekend, Delhi had turned into a fortress, with the Centre deploying over 20,000 security personnel in view of a protest called by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders.

45 metro stations were shut on Saturday and intensive checks were conducted at the city's border points.

Thousands of people were detained, including top CJP leaders and four former chief ministers, during the demonstrations against Kumar.

"Supreme Court's Doors Open"

On INDIA bloc's protest march and their demand to meet him, the Chief Justice said that the doors of the Supreme Court are open for everyone. He, however, expressed his inability to meet the Opposition leaders over alleged electoral irregularities, stating that they should approach the court by filing a petition as the matter is already sub judice.

"I received a letter yesterday regarding a meeting request, and I responded to it last night, outlining the reasons why I will be unable to meet," he said.

"The Supreme Court's doors are open to everyone. Any petition from any common citizen or member of an elected body is welcome. Every Indian citizen has the right to approach the court, and we will hear their concerns and grant whatever is due under the law," he said.

Asked about the contents of the letter to Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, denying the meeting, he said he will maintain its confidentiality.

The Congress later shared the letter on its X account.

"At the very outset, it may be noted that the issues referred to are already sub judice before the Supreme Court of India. Therefore, convening a meeting to discuss pending cases would wholly contravene the principle of Separation of Powers, an intrinsic facet of the basic structure doctrine of the Constitution of India, and would be incompatible with the established ethics and judicial propriety," the Chief Justice said in the two-page letter.

"In this vein, I also wish to remind you that within our constitutional framework, the Supreme Court of India is not endowed with any administrative powers to deal with the issues highlighted in your letter," he added.

"However, in the exercise of our jurisdiction under Article 32 of our Constitution, along with other plenary powers, including that of judicial review, we are duty-bound to consider on judicial side the gravamen of issues affecting the citizens of India," he said.

He said it would be more appropriate to invoke the judicial powers of the Supreme Court, instead of submitting a memorandum on the administrative side.

"Incidentally, some matters highlighting similar issues are scheduled for hearing on Tuesday, 13.10.2026. If so advised, you may submit your petition on Monday, either physically at the Supreme Court of India, between 10:30 A.M. and 04:30 P.M., or alternatively, by utilising the e-filing option, which permits filing at any time and on any day. You have my assurance that any such petition shall be heard at the earliest possible opportunity, in accordance with the law," he said.