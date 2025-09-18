"Damaged Due To E20": Chandigarh Man Says Ferrari Refused To Start After Filling Fuel

A man from Chandigarh has flagged the impact E20 ethanol-blended petrol has had on high-end vehicles. Ratan Dhillon, a rally driver, has claimed that a friend's Ferrari supercar refused to start days after being filled with E20 fuel.

"Supercars and high-end vehicles are the ones most affected by this fuel blend yet no one dares to talk about it," Mr Dhillon wrote on X, in a post that has now gone viral.

He said, "A friend's Ferrari was filled with E20 petrol, and just a few days later it refused to start. The technicians say the damage is due to the E20 fuel."

He explained that ethanol absorbs moisture from the air, and if the car sits unused for a few days, water can separate in the tank, "leading to poor combustion or no start."

"After spending crores on the car, paying road tax, vehicle GST tax, and fuel tax, this is what he gets in return after paying the triple amount of car in India," he wrote, tagging Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari.

"Will Gadkari take responsibility for this?" he added.

A friend's Ferrari was filled with E20 petrol, and just a few days later it refused to start.



The technicians say the damage is due to the E20 fuel. Now tell me, will Gadkari take responsibility for this?



After spending crores on the car, paying road tax, vehicle GST tax, and… pic.twitter.com/4j9MGBjNGS — Rattan Dhillon (@ShivrattanDhil1) September 17, 2025

The government introduced E20 petrol in India in 2023, claiming the ethanol-blended fuel would significantly reduce CO2 emissions and enhance engine performance.

While India achieved its E20 target five years ahead of schedule, many have raised concerns about compromised vehicle mileage and potential engine damage.

Last week, responding to the criticism, Mr Gadkari described them as "paid politically motivated social media campaigns" and defended the programme as a success in improving farmer incomes and reducing pollution. "I give ideas to my sons, but I do not resort to fraud," he said.

Speaking at the annual SIAM convention in Delhi, the minister said that all tests confirmed no issues with E20 petrol and said that sugarcane and maize farmers benefited financially.

He also said that the programme was recognised at the G20 summit and that the Supreme Court dismissed petitions challenging the safety and legality of E20.

Earlier, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas also issued a statement addressing E20 concerns over vehicle damage and fuel efficiency. It acknowledged a potential mileage drop of 1-2 per cent for four-wheelers and 3-6 per cent for other vehicles but said that these changes are minimal and do not pose safety risks.

The ministry advised E20 users to use compatible materials and replace older rubber components after 20,000-30,000 km.

Officials further spoke of the technical advantages of E20 fuel, saying that ethanol has a higher octane number than petrol, which benefits modern high-compression engines by improving ride quality and volumetric efficiency.