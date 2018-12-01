CBI Files Chargesheet Against Ex-Haryana Chief Minister In Land Case

AJL case: CBI chargesheet filed against former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda

The CBI filed a chargesheet against former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Congress leader Motilal Vora Saturday in connection with the alleged irregularities in the re-allotment of an institutional plot in Panchkula, Haryana to the Associated Journals Limited or AJL.

The probe agency, which filed the chargesheet in a special court, alleged that the re-allotment of the plot, C-17, led to a loss of Rs 67 lakh for the exchequer.

Mr Hooda was also the chairman of the Haryana Urban Development Authority or HUDA, and Mr Vora was the chairman of AJL. They have been charged under sections of the Indian Penal Code dealing with criminal conspiracy and under some provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

In the chargesheet, the CBI alleged that AJL was allotted a plot of land in Panchkula in 1982, on which no construction took place till 1992.

HUDA had subsequently taken back the land.

The chargesheet alleged that the same plot was re-allotted to AJL by Mr Hooda at its original rates in 2005, in alleged violation of rules.