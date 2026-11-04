Cabinet Approves Rs 4,371-Crore Scheme To Revamp Statistical System

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a scheme to transform and upgrade the country's official statistical ecosystem, entailing an outlay of Rs 4,371.1 crore.

The Viksit Bharat Initiative for statistical transformation, analytics and research (VISTAR) scheme is for five years till 2030-31. It will be a central sector scheme.

Briefing reporters about the decision taken at the Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said VISTAR is aimed at revamping the entire statistical system of the country and will help in data upgradation.

Aligned with the central objective of Viksit Bharat 2047, the scheme is designed to establish a dynamic, real-time and future-ready official statistical architecture for enhanced timeliness, data granularity, interoperability with harmonised and AI-ready datasets, an official release said.

The VISTAR scheme will provide the strategic flexibility to dynamically allocate resources based on immediate policy needs, fostering a holistic approach to large-scale survey execution, methodological research, digital transformation, and national data governance.

The scheme has three components: Comprehensive Statistical Operations and Strengthening of Ecosystem; Support for Statistical Strengthening (SSS); and Economic Census (EC).

Under the EC component, the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) will undertake the 8th Economic Census (EC) in collaboration with the states and UTs.

The economic census data is useful for planners and policymakers at national and sub-national levels, which will pave the way for estimating the contribution of the unorganised sector to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

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