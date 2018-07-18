Building Collapse In Greater Noida Kills At Least Two, More Feared Dead

About 100 people were involved in night-long rescue effort using cranes to clear the rubble. (Reuters)

A six-storey building collapsed into an adjacent construction site in Greater Noida killing at least two people, police said today as rescuers searched for more people feared trapped in the rubble.

Police said the building that collapsed early morning had been constructed a few years ago and did not appear to have many occupants.

"We have recovered two bodies from the bottom, how many more are there is hard to say. But people in the area are telling us there were not many families who had shifted to the building, and there were mostly construction workers who lived here," said Ram Kumar, police inspector.

A local media outlet earlier reported that at least 50 people were feared trapped.

Building collapses are more common during the current monsoon season, aggravated by the use of poor building materials, says police.

"This was clearly a weak structure," said Mr Kumar.

Greater Noida is home to scores of residential and commercial blocks, many of them unfinished structures for lack of funds or approvals from the state local authorities.

About 100 people were involved in the night-long rescue effort using cranes to clear the rubble, officials said. A dog squad sent in to look for survivors did not find any, P K Srivastava, National Disaster Response Force said.

© Thomson Reuters 2018