Boy Who Attacked Girl, 6, In Panchkula School Played Violent Video Games

The eight-year-old boy who assaulted a six-year-old girl at a school in Haryana's Panchkula revealed during questioning that he was addicted to playing violent mobile games involving players attacking virtual characters to earn points, said Manbir Singh Rathi, the lawyer representing the boy's father.

"When the child was questioned, he disclosed that he used to play aggressive and violent games on his mobile phone. In these games, children attack virtual characters and objects and earn points. The more they attack, the more points they get," Rathi said.

He added that it was a matter of concern because "children may not understand the difference between the virtual world of games and real-life consequences.”

READ | Haryana Boy, 8, Who Assaulted Girl, 6, In School Released From Juvenile Custody

"These virtual characters do not feel pain. Children keep playing with the objective of winning and scoring more points. Gradually, this can become an addiction, and getting rid of such habits can be difficult," Rathi said.

He added that the boy's parents have been asked to keep the child away from mobile phones and ensure proper counselling for him.

On November 2, the victim's uncle also alleged that the accused boy played PUBG and "other such games".

"The child (who committed the attack)...it turned out he played certain types of games...aggressive games...he played PUBG, and now his father has also confirmed that he used to play PUBG and other such games, which led to these actions," Fazil said.

The boy was released from juvenile custody on Thursday after the defence argued that he had no previous record of such violent behaviour and that continued stay at an observation home could adversely affect his education and mental development.

His parents assured the Juvenile Justice Board that they would take responsibility for his counselling, behavioural improvement and rehabilitation.

READ | 'He Played PUBG': Victim's Uncle Blames Video Games For Panchkula Assault

The board also directed that videos, photographs, and other material related to the incident circulating on social media and public platforms, which could reveal the boy's identity, be removed.

The direction came on an application filed by the defence under Section 74 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015. The investigating officer has been asked to submit a compliance report by November 27.

The violent incident happened on October 28 at a government school in Panchkula, when the eight-year-old student of Class 3 allegedly attacked a six-year-old girl studying in Kindergarten in the same school inside a classroom.

The girl was allegedly repeatedly hit on the head with a brick, thrown against a bench, dragged by her tie, and kicked several times by the accused. She suffered serious injuries and was admitted to the Panchkula Civil Hospital after the incident before being shifted to Chandigarh's Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research. She was discharged on Thursday morning and returned home.