BJP Vs Congress in Karnataka Over Contractor's Suicide, Graft Allegations

The suicide of a contractor in Karnataka and his allegations against a close aide of Priyank Kharge -- Karnataka minister and the son of Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge -- is becoming the next flashpoint between the BJP and the Congress. A BJP member of Rajya Sabha took at dig at Kharge senior with a post on X, saying while he is "busy saving democracy in Delhi, this is what is happening in his backyard, the Republic of Kalaburgi".

"His son, who acts like a great constitutional expert, is getting into one trouble after another. This is not the only thing that is happening, the details of Kharge Ji's family trusts and land scams are also tumbling out one after the other. His family trust was recently forced to return 5 acres of KIADB land in Bengaluru, taken under the Dalit quota. Thanks to Smt. Sonia Gandhi's RTI legislation, the documents are rich in details," he added.

A police case has been registered against Raju Kapanur, the close aide of Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge, and five others in connection with the contractor's suicide.

In his note, he also alleged that Congress leaders had connived to kill several people, including Siddalinga Swami of Andola Math, BJP leaders Manikanth Rathod and Chandu Patil.

Priyank Kharge hit out at the BJP, accusing the party of making baseless allegations against him and politicising the contractor's death.

He said Panchal's death note does not mention his name, and added that there were financial transactions between Panchal and Kapanur which need to be investigated.