BJP Lawmaker Distributes Money At Rally, Charged For Violating Poll Code

The action was taken after a video purportedly showing Mr Ahuja distributing money went viral.

BJP lawmaker Gyan Dev Ahuja has been charged for violating the model code of conduct in poll-bound Rajasthan by allegedly distributing money to his supporters during a rally before filing nomination papers as an independent candidate yesterday.

An FIR against Mr Ahuja was lodged under sections of the Representation of the People's Act yesterday.

The case has been transferred to CID (CB) for investigation as the matter is related to a sitting lawmaker.

After denial of ticket, Mr Ahuja, a three-time MLA, filed nomination papers from Sanganer constituency in Rajasthan as an independent candidate.

He won the last election from Ramgarh constituency but he was dropped this time.