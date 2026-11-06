Biryani By Kilo, D-Mart Face Action In Maharashtra Crackdown Ahead Of Diwali

Ahead of Diwali, Maharashtra's Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has suspended 105 food business licences across the state. The action came during a special Diwali drive carried out on November 4 and 5, and 28 of the suspensions were in Mumbai.

Seven establishments were ordered to shut down. Three of them were in Pune, two in Amravati, and one each in Mumbai and the Konkan region.

The drive covered several big quick-commerce platforms and popular food chains. In Mumbai, the licences of Zepto (Worli) and Blinkit (Blink Commerce Pvt Ltd) were suspended. Eateries including Biryani By Kilo, Tossin Pizza (Worli) and Jumbo Burger also faced the same action.

Rajdhani Biryani Centre in Borivali was ordered to shut down completely for violating Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) regulations. In Nagpur, a D-Mart outlet on Kamthi Road faced action, and refined soybean oil was seized for breaching licence conditions.

Suspected unsafe or adulterated food stock worth more than Rs 1.35 crore was taken from over 69 establishments during the festival drive.

The drive against prohibited food products led to three First Information Reports (FIRs) being registered. Two people were arrested, and two vehicles were seized.

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FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe warned that businesses putting public health at risk will face strict action. He pointed to the law's provisions, which include life imprisonment and fines of Rs 10 lakh for selling unsafe food that causes death.