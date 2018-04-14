Bengal Tiger Carcass Found With Spear Through Its Face In Sundarbans The Royal Bengal tiger that was killed was one of less than a hundred big cats estimated to be roaming about the Sundarbans in the state

The Royal Bengal tiger's carcass weighing 200 kg was found in Kamandihi forest Kolkata: Lalgarh in West Bengal, once active with Maoists, has now become the killing field of an adult Royal Bengal tiger. The endangered beast was discovered in a forest in the area with a spear through its face.



The tiger was one of less than a hundred big cats estimated to be roaming about the Sundarbans in the state.



For the last three months, the tiger had been sighted in the area. Agitated villagers had reported the matter to the wildlife authorities, following which the officials had launched a hunt for it.



They used drones fixes with advanced cameras to locate the tiger but could not see the animal.



The area's mainly tribal population was angry and scared -- angry that the authorities were not doing enough and scared of a possible attack by the tiger.



On Friday, the carcass weighing around 200 kilograms was found in Kamandihi forest in West Midnapore district, with a spear through its face.



Not far away was the carcass of a half-eaten wild boar. Forest officials suspect the tribals came upon the tiger while it was eating the wild boar and speared it to death.



As hundreds of villagers gathered at the spot at 2:30 pm on Friday, the forest officials had to ask them for help to lift the tiger on to a vehicle. The villagers then demanded money to do so.



The tiger was taken away for a post-mortem to Garbeta.



The Sundarbans is the largest contiguous mangrove forest in the world. The area is intersected by a complex network of tidal waterways, mudflats and small islands of salt-tolerant mangrove forests, and presents an excellent example of ongoing ecological processes, UNESCO says.



The area is known for its wide range of fauna, including 260 bird species, the Royal Bengal tiger and other threatened species such as the estuarine crocodile and the Indian python.



