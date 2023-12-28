Ayodhya Ram Temple's Consecration Ritual From Feb 16, Preparations In Full Swing

A large number of visitors from India and abroad will be present in this program (PTI)

Preparations for the consecration ceremony of Maryada Purushottam Prabhu Shri Ram Temple are going on at a very fast pace. As this moment is coming closer, curiosity among the common people is also increasing.

It is noteworthy that the ritual process will continue on a large scale for seven days in Ayodhya, which will start on January 16.

The deity of Shri Ram Lalla will be consecrated on 22nd January. On January 22, Shri Ram will be seated in his divinely grand temple with the blessings of Prime Minister Narendra Damodar Das Modi.

In view of this program, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is continuously visiting Ayodhya. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who reached Ayodhya on December 2 and 21, is continuously taking updates on the construction work of Ram temple. A large number of visitors from India and abroad will be present in this program.

Seven-day ritual program

January 16: Atonement by the host appointed by the temple trust, Dashavid bath on the banks of river Saryu, Vishnu worship and Godan.

January 17: The procession will tour Ayodhya with the idol of Ramlala, devotees will reach the temple carrying Saryu water in Mangal Kalash.

January 18: Formal rituals will start with Ganesh Ambika puja, Varun puja, Matrika puja, Brahmin Varan, Vastu puja etc.

January 19: Fire establishment, Navagraha establishment and Havan.

January 20: After washing the sanctum sanctorum of the temple with the holy water of Saryu, there will be Vaastu peace and Annadhivas.

January 21: After a divine bath with 125 urns, Shayadhivas will be done.

January 22: After morning puja, the deity of Ramallah will be consecrated in Mrigashira Nakshatra in the afternoon.

