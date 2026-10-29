Assam Rifles Chief Visits India-Myanmar Border, Reviews Fencing In Manipur

Assam Rifles Director General Lieutenant General Vikas Lakhera visited Moreh and Chongjang in Manipur's Tengnoupal district on Wednesday to review security arrangements along the India-Myanmar border and assess the progress of fencing work.

During the visit, Lakhera inspected key border areas and interacted with local residents. He stressed the importance of surveillance, operational preparedness and effective border management.

Manipur shares a 398-km international boundary with Myanmar, passing through Churachandpur, Tengnoupal, Chandel, Kamjong and Ukhrul districts. Large stretches of the border remain unfenced, making border management a key security concern for the state.

The fencing project has also been reviewed by Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, who recently met senior officials at Lok Bhavan and called for the work to be completed at the earliest.

Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh raised the issue of border surveillance and coordination among agencies at a recent NITI Aayog meeting in New Delhi. He also flagged cross-border challenges, including drug trafficking, arms smuggling and human trafficking.

The Chief Minister informed the meeting that the Union Ministry of Home Affairs had completed fencing along 50 km of the border, while work on another 80 km was underway.

Lakhera also reviewed troop preparedness at Kakching Garrison. He was accompanied by Major General Gaurav Sharma, Inspector General of Assam Rifles (South).

During his visit to the Dakshata Dhama Hospitality Skill Centre, Lakhera interacted with 25 commis chef trainees and encouraged them to pursue skill development linked to employment opportunities.

On Tuesday, the Assam Rifles chief met Governor Bhalla at Lok Bhavan in Imphal. Their discussions covered the security situation in Manipur, operational preparedness and coordination among security agencies.

Lakhera also visited Somsai Garrison and Tusom Company Operating Base in Ukhrul district, along with Chassad Garrison in Kamjong district, to review security arrangements.

In a separate meeting on Tuesday, CRPF Director General G.P. Singh held an operational review with Lakhera to discuss security-related issues in Manipur.