Aryan Khan Case Live Updates: Aryan Khan Gets Bail After 3 Weeks

Aryan Khan Bail: Aryan Khan was taken into custody on October 3.

Aryan Khan, the son of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, has been granted bail three weeks after his arrest in the drugs-on-cruise case. He will be released only after the Bombay High Court's formal order.

Aryan Khan, 23, was taken into custody on October 3, hours after drug raids on a cruise ship party by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). The star son has been in Mumbai's Arthur Road jail since October 8 and had been denied bail twice.

Aryan Khan's friend Arbaaz Merchant and model Munmun Dhamecha have also been granted bail.

The Khans' Mumbai home, "Mannat", usually features legions of fans waiting for a glimpse of SRK, especially on his birthday November 2. In the past few weeks, scores of people showed up at Shah Rukh Khan's Mumbai home, "Mannat", in solidarity, holding up posters and messages for their idol. Within the film industry, besides Salman Khan, Farah Khan and Hrithik Roshan, few others have openly showed their support.

Here are the LIVE Updates on Aryan Khan Case:

Oct 29, 2021 13:32 (IST) "SRK Made Notes To Help Legal Team, Savvy": Lawyer Mukul Rohatgi To NDTV

Driven to drinking "coffee after coffee", a desperately worried Shah Rukh Khan gave notes and suggestions to the legal team working for his son Aryan Khan's bail, high-profile lawyer Driven to drinking "coffee after coffee", a desperately worried Shah Rukh Khan gave notes and suggestions to the legal team working for his son Aryan Khan's bail, high-profile lawyer Mukul Rohatgi shared on Thursday, calling him "savvy and hands-on". Read more

Oct 29, 2021 13:30 (IST) Updates: Would Aryan Khan Walk Out Of Jail Today

Actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan will be able to walk out of jail today if the 'release order' document reaches the prison's 'bail box' by 5:30 pm today. If it reaches after that, he would have to spend another night in the jail, according to rules.

Oct 29, 2021 12:29 (IST) What Aryan Khan Said Upon Hearing He Had Got Bail

Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, who was granted bail in the drugs-on-cruise case on Thursday, was informed of the Bombay High Court's decision by the staff in Arthur Road Jail. Jail officials said he was happy to receive the information about getting bail and also expressed his gratitude to the prison staff. The information was conveyed to him at around 6 pm. The officials said Aryan also promised to provide financial help to the families of some prisoners he got acquainted with during his stay in the jail. He also assured them of legal help.

Oct 29, 2021 11:32 (IST) Mumbai | This is my 3 visit here(Arthur Rd Jail). I talked to him for about 20 mins and told him he will be out today or tomorrow. He told me to get him out today only & told me that he hadn't slept and eaten for 5 days in excitement: Aslam Merchant, father of Arbaaz Merchant pic.twitter.com/gbW0ojQOQ8 - ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2021