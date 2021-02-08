Arvind Kejriwal's Daughter Allegedly Duped While Selling Sofa Online

A case has been filed at the Civil Lines Police Station and the police are investigating

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's daughter, Harshita Kejriwal, was trying to sell a sofa online (File)

New Delhi:

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's daughter was allegedly duped of Rs 34,000 when she tried to sell a second-hand sofa on a popular online marketplace, sources said on Monday evening.

Sources said the fraudster first deposited a small amount of money into Harshita Kejriwal's account, presumably to gain her trust.

Later, using a rigged QR code sent to Ms Kejriwal, the accused withdrew the money from her account.

A case has been filed at the Civil Lines Police Station and the police are investigating the matter, the sources added.

Further details are awaited.