Arvind Kejriwal's Daughter Allegedly Duped While Selling Sofa Online

New Delhi:
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's daughter was allegedly duped of Rs 34,000 when she tried to sell a second-hand sofa on a popular online marketplace, sources said on Monday evening.
Sources said the fraudster first deposited a small amount of money into Harshita Kejriwal's account, presumably to gain her trust.
Later, using a rigged QR code sent to Ms Kejriwal, the accused withdrew the money from her account.
A case has been filed at the Civil Lines Police Station and the police are investigating the matter, the sources added.
Further details are awaited.