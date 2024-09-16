Arvind Kejriwal To Meet Lt Governor Tomorrow, Likely To Tender Resignation

He vowed not to sit in the chief minister's chair till people gave him a "certificate of honesty".

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will meet Lt Governor VK Saxena at 4:30 pm on Tuesday, during which he is likely to tender his resignation. Mr Saxena has given Mr Kejriwal appointment for a meeting at 4:30 pm on Tuesday, official sources said on Monday.

AAP had earlier said Mr Kejriwal sought time for a meeting with the lieutenant governor on Tuesday and was likely to tender his resignation.

The AAP chief had said he would become chief minister and Manish Sisodia his deputy "only when people say we are honest".

"The chief minister has sought time from Saxena for a meeting on Tuesday. He is likely to tender his resignation," the party said earlier.

Days after being released from Tihar jail on bail in the excise policy case, the AAP national convenor said on Sunday that he would resign within 48 hours and sought early polls in Delhi. He vowed not to sit in the chief minister's chair till people gave him a "certificate of honesty".

He had said he would hold a meeting of AAP MLAs in a couple of days and a party leader would take over as chief minister.

