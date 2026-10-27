"Apologise": Kiren Rijiju To Congress As Army Debunks Fake China Posts

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju tore into the Congress after the Indian Army debunked fake videos shared by a party leader claiming that China has taken control of parts of Arunachal Pradesh.

One post shared by Ritu Choudhary, Congress spokesperson from Bihar, claimed that Chinese vehicles had entered Indian territory, while another alleged that China had taken control of areas in Arunachal Pradesh and that the Army was being denied essential supplies.

Debunking the first video, the Army pointed out that it showed Chinese commercial vehicles at Nathu La Pass in Sikkim, a designated India-China border trade point. "The movement of commercial vehicles at an authorised border trade route is being misrepresented as evidence of a Chinese military intrusion," it said.

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On the second fake video, which showed Lieutenant General Girish Kalia (GOC, Spear Corps) saying that China has taken control of parts of Arunachal, the Army clarified that the video was a deepfake. "The original footage was from a press briefing in Kupwara, Jammu and Kashmir, on 27 October, 2023, concerning infiltration attempts across the Line of Control. He made no such statements about Chinese control over Arunachal Pradesh or denial of supplies to the Indian Army," the Army said in a post.

Training guns on the Congress, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, who is also an MP from Arunachal, demanded an apology from the Congress.

"Congress Party must apologise to the nation for spreading fake AI video to tarnish the image of Indian Army. This is a treacherous act and is on par with the vile deeds of our enemies. The Congress Party is running a despicable campaign on behalf of India's enemies," he said.

Brazening it out, NSUI chief Vinod Jakhar insisted that what was said in the video was correct even if the video was doctored.

"Even if the video is doctored, there is nothing wrong in what is being said in it. It is absolutely correct. BJP is deploying forces to stop the youth protest here in Delhi. Why aren't they deploying the forces in Arunachal, where China is encroaching on our land," Jakhar told NDTV.

The BJP attacked the Congress for trying to malign the Armed Forces.

"Congress Party leaders disseminating a deepfake video to malign our valiant armed forces once again proves beyond doubt the vile Sena virodhi/anti-Army mindset of the party. The Congress has been a serial offender when it comes to tarnishing the image and demeaning the dignity of our Armed Forces," BJP spokesperson CR Kesavan posted on X.