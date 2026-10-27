"Apologise": Kiren Rijiju To Congress As Army Debunks Fake China Posts

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju tore into the Congress after the Indian Army debunked fake videos shared by a party leader claiming that China has taken control of parts of Arunachal Pradesh.
One post shared by Ritu Choudhary, Congress spokesperson from Bihar, claimed that Chinese vehicles had entered Indian territory, while another alleged that China had taken control of areas in Arunachal Pradesh and that the Army was being denied essential supplies.
Debunking the first video, the Army pointed out that it showed Chinese commercial vehicles at Nathu La Pass in Sikkim, a designated India-China border trade point. "The movement of commercial vehicles at an authorised border trade route is being misrepresented as evidence of a Chinese military intrusion," it said.
🚨 Coordinated Inauthentic Behaviour Exposed ❌ Social media accounts are circulating a video showing Chinese vehicles near the India-China border, falsely portraying it as an unauthorised entry of Chinese vehicles into Indian territory. The misleading caption further alleges that mainstream Indian media is deliberately concealing the incident. ✅ The original footage is of the JAC-branded Chinese commercial vehicles at Nathu La Pass in Sikkim, a designated India-China border trade point. ✅ The movement of commercial vehicles at an authorised border trade route is being misrepresented as evidence of a Chinese military intrusion. Trade at Nathu La operates under established bilateral agreements, designated trading facilities and regulated procedures. 📍 @GoI_MeitY: The following 12 handles have been identified as circulating the same content between 0826 hrs and 1256 hrs on 26 October 2026: @VarisRajput01, @RituChoudhryINC, @AsdhirDubey, @imharshchhikara, @SunilYadav990, @ANKITVERMA90648, @Ravipandey4AAP, @rastrijans19021, @Pradeep_JAAT_00, @fahad_4884_, @vikrampanchal68 and @MohitArjun1. ♻️ Disinformation Pattern: Chinese commercial vehicles + Omission of authorised border trade context + False narrative of unauthorised Chinese entry + Coordinated posting = Misleading India-China border security narrative. ⚠️ Always check the location, original footage and official context before sharing. #IndianArmy #NathuLa #Sikkim #IndiaChinaBorder #FactCheckIndia @adgpi @easterncomd @trishakticorps @PIBFactCheck @GoI_MeitY @SpokespersonMoD— INDIAN ARMY FACT CHECK (@MythbusterXX) October 26, 2026
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On the second fake video, which showed Lieutenant General Girish Kalia (GOC, Spear Corps) saying that China has taken control of parts of Arunachal, the Army clarified that the video was a deepfake. "The original footage was from a press briefing in Kupwara, Jammu and Kashmir, on 27 October, 2023, concerning infiltration attempts across the Line of Control. He made no such statements about Chinese control over Arunachal Pradesh or denial of supplies to the Indian Army," the Army said in a post.
🚨 Detect the Deepfake ❌ A digitally altered video is being circulated with fabricated remarks attributed to Lt Gen Girish Kalia, claiming that China has taken control of Asaphila, Longjou and Taksing Circle in Arunachal Pradesh and that the Indian Army has been denied essential supplies. The misleading video attempts to portray fabricated statements as a leaked admission by a senior Indian Army officer. ✅ The video uses #SyntheticGeneratedInformation to falsely attribute remarks to Lt Gen Girish Kalia. The original footage relates to a press briefing delivered by then GOC 28 Infantry Division, Maj Gen Girish Kalia, in Kupwara, Jammu & Kashmir, on 27 October 2023. He addressed infiltration attempts across the Line of Control, reporting 10 foiled attempts, the elimination of 27 terrorists and the recovery of warlike stores and narcotics. He made no such statements about Chinese control over Arunachal Pradesh or denial of supplies to the Indian Army. 📍 Original Statement 🔗: https://t.co/7vQf7VjJHd ♻️ Disinformation Pattern: Old military briefing + Digitally manipulated remarks + False attribution + Fabricated territorial claims = Misleading military disinformation. ⚠️ Verify the original speech before amplifying manipulated videos. #FactCheck #DetectTheDeepfake #IndianArmy #ArunachalPradesh #FakeNews @adgpi @easterncomd @Spearcorps @PIBFactCheck @GoI_MeitY @SpokespersonMoD— INDIAN ARMY FACT CHECK (@MythbusterXX) October 25, 2026
Training guns on the Congress, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, who is also an MP from Arunachal, demanded an apology from the Congress.
"Congress Party must apologise to the nation for spreading fake AI video to tarnish the image of Indian Army. This is a treacherous act and is on par with the vile deeds of our enemies. The Congress Party is running a despicable campaign on behalf of India's enemies," he said.
Congress Party must apologize to the nation for spreading fake AI video to tarnish the image of Indian Army. यह एक विश्वासघाती कृत्य है और हमारे दुश्मनों के घिनौने कामों के बराबर है। कांग्रेस पार्टी भारत के दुश्मनों का घटिया अभियान चला रही है। https://t.co/AXNSoPDCbH— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) October 26, 2026
Brazening it out, NSUI chief Vinod Jakhar insisted that what was said in the video was correct even if the video was doctored.
"Even if the video is doctored, there is nothing wrong in what is being said in it. It is absolutely correct. BJP is deploying forces to stop the youth protest here in Delhi. Why aren't they deploying the forces in Arunachal, where China is encroaching on our land," Jakhar told NDTV.
The BJP attacked the Congress for trying to malign the Armed Forces.
"Congress Party leaders disseminating a deepfake video to malign our valiant armed forces once again proves beyond doubt the vile Sena virodhi/anti-Army mindset of the party. The Congress has been a serial offender when it comes to tarnishing the image and demeaning the dignity of our Armed Forces," BJP spokesperson CR Kesavan posted on X.
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