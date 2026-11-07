Anti-Drug Activist Shot At By Gang In Punjab's Barnala

Chandigarh: In a chilling attack on those fighting the drug menace in Punjab, a member of an anti-drug committee was allegedly shot in the leg by four men at his home in Kaleke village of Barnala district. The attack is suspected to be linked to the committee's recent action against alleged drug users and peddlers in the village.

The injured man, identified as Amandeep Singh alias Aman, was rushed to hospital and later referred to a super-speciality facility in Barnala.

Doctors said his condition was stable, adding that a CT scan and other investigations would help determine the extent of the gunshot injury.

According to Amandeep, the committee members had caught some individuals with suspected narcotic substances and immediately informed the police through emergency number 112. The individuals were handed over to the police, who asked the committee members to visit the police station to complete the formalities of the case.

However, before Amandeep could reach the police station, the associates of the detained individuals allegedly arrived at his house, pushed the gate and opened fire. One of the bullets hit him in the leg. The attackers fled after the shooting, triggering panic in the village.

Committee member Sukhchain Singh Chinna said the village panchayat, sarpanch and local organisations had jointly formed the anti-drug panel around 15-20 days ago. Since then, the committee has been identifying and handing over people allegedly involved in selling or consuming drugs. He claimed that the latest confrontation began after the committee caught a youth allegedly consuming drugs at a house on Saturday morning. The youth reportedly named several associates, who managed to flee.

Sukhchain Singh Chinna alleged that four men, identified as Ranjit Singh Raju, Sukhpreet Singh alias Sukhhu, Sukhchain Singh Chahan and Prince, later attacked Aman's house. He also claimed that the assailants came towards his house, forcing him to fire warning shots in the air with his licensed weapon in self-defence. The attackers subsequently escaped in a vehicle. He further alleged that Ranjit Singh Raju has previous cases registered against him under the Arms Act and the NDPS Act.

DSP Rajinder Pal Singh confirmed the shooting and said police teams had been formed to arrest the accused. "A case is being registered based on the victim's family's statements," he said.

Meanwhile, Congress MLA Kuldeep Singh Kala Dhillon condemned the attack and warned that the party would launch a protest if the accused were not arrested within 24 hours. "Punjab is witnessing a law-and-order breakdown, and youngsters raising their voices against drugs are being targeted," he alleged.

Bhadaur MLA Labh Singh Ugoke also visited the injured man in the hospital and said he had spoken to the Barnala SSP and police officials, who assured him that the accused would be arrested soon.