Anant And Radhika: Another Ambani Engagement On The Cards?

Anant Ambani with Radhika Merchant

Is it two Ambani engagements in two weeks? In just over a week after Mukesh and Nita Ambani's daughter Isha got engaged, the billionaire's younger son Anant appears all set to follow his sibling's footsteps. A picture on social media of Anant and Radhika Merchant published in the Hello magazine seems to suggest so.Isha and Anand, son of business tycoon Ajay Piramal and Swati Piramal, got engaged on May 9.The star studded engagement party hosted at the Ambani's plush residence Antilla, had the who's who of Bollywood in attendance. The wedding is set to take place in December. Akash Ambani, the elder son of Mukesh and Nita Ambani also got engaged earlier this year to Shloka Mehta . Anand and Isha have been long time friends and their families too have known each other for decades. Shloka is the daughter of Diamantaire Russell Mehta, who heads Rosy Blue Diamonds."Welcome to the family. But the truth is that Shloka has been a part of our family since as far as I can remember. Diya (Shloka's sister) and I were in school together, and Diya is the first best friend I ever had. And, by relation, Shloka has also been my best friend since...", Akash's twin sister Isha said after the engagement.

For the latest Election Results & Live Updates from Karnataka log on to NDTV.com. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for updates.