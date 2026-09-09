Woman, 22, Killed By Father, Brother After Video With Man Goes Viral

A 22-year-old woman in Ahmedabad allegedly died after a speeding vehicle hit the motorcycle she was riding pillion on. The investigation into the hit-and-run case has revealed a rather heinous crime - she was killed in the name of 'honour'.

Sofia, who used to work as a hospital receptionist, was brutally murdered by her father and brother after a video of her with a man went viral. Her death was later portrayed as road accident.

The incident occurred nearly a month ago.

On the night of August 12, Sofia's father, Mohmand Farooq, and her brother, 38-year-old Mohmand Habil, took her out for a ride. Midway, Habil diverted to a secluded dirt path near Gheljipura village, where he allegedly hit his sister on the head three times with a hammer. The father-son duo then transported Sofia's body back to the main road and damaged the motorcycle to simulate a high-speed collision.

Habil then rushed to the authorities claiming a speeding vehicle hit their motorcycle from behind near the Gheljipura intersection. He alleged that the impact inflicted severe head injuries to his sister while leaving him with bruises.

Sofia was rushed to Sola Civil Hospital where she died of her injuries the following day.

The investigation revealed that Sofia's father and brother harboured deep resentment after a video involving her went viral around three months ago. Fearing social humiliation, they hatched a conspiracy to kill her in order to protect the family's reputation.

According to police, Habil hid an iron hammer inside his trousers before setting out with Sofia and their father. Together, they allegedly executed the murder and staged it as a road accident.

Both accused are now in custody and face murder charges.