After Milk, Nandini Hikes Prices Of Ghee, Butter, Paneer In Karnataka

The Bengaluru Milk Union (BAMUL) has revised the retail prices of Nandini ghee, butter, paneer and Trupti milk, with the new rates coming into effect from November 4.

The revision comes barely a week after the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) increased the price of its popular Nandini milk by Rs eight per litre and curd by Rs 14 per litre.

According to a circular issued by BAMUL on November 4, the Maximum Retail Price (MRP) of Nandini ghee in a 200-ml sachet has been fixed at Rs 95, while the 500-ml pack will cost Rs 425 and the one-litre pack Rs 850.

Ghee sold in PET jars will cost Rs 65 for 50 ml, Rs 100 for 100 ml, Rs 180 for 200 ml, Rs 435 for 500 ml and Rs 870 for one litre. The five-litre pack of ghee will cost Rs 4,250.

The one-litre ghee tin will be priced at Rs 870, while the 15-kg tin will cost Rs 14,100.

The price of salted butter has been fixed at Rs 90 for 100 grams and Rs 380 for 500 grams, while unsalted butter will cost Rs 160 for 200 grams and Rs 390 for 500 grams.

The family pack of butter will cost Rs 90, while the 10-gram blister pack will be priced at Rs 900 per kg.

Nandini paneer will now cost Rs 115 for 200 grams, Rs 260 for 500 grams and Rs 485 for one kg. Medium-fat paneer (200 grams) will be priced at Rs 110.

Trupti milk will cost Rs 11 per 135 ml and Rs 33 per 450 ml.

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